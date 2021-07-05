Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LGRVF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get Legrand alerts:

Shares of LGRVF remained flat at $$107.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. Legrand has a 1-year low of $70.17 and a 1-year high of $107.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.93.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.