Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.41% of Lennox International worth $48,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LII opened at $347.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.37 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.35.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,650,028.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102 in the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. Vertical Research downgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.50.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

