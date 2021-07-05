Lethean (LTHN) Price Tops $0.0010

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 37.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Lethean has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $809,615.09 and $4.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,907.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,233.31 or 0.06586407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.57 or 0.01508698 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.50 or 0.00408454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00161718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.47 or 0.00641370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.00423217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.64 or 0.00335146 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

