LGO Token (LGO) Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges

LGO Token (CURRENCY:LGO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. LGO Token has a total market capitalization of $16.42 million and $82,623.00 worth of LGO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LGO Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000901 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LGO Token has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LGO Token Coin Profile

LGO Token (CRYPTO:LGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. LGO Token’s total supply is 217,845,595 coins and its circulating supply is 53,985,545 coins. The Reddit community for LGO Token is https://reddit.com/r/LegolasExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LGO Token’s official message board is lgo.group/posts . LGO Token’s official Twitter account is @LegolasExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LGO Token is lgo.group

According to CryptoCompare, “The Legolas Exchange is an exchange that runs on an hybrid model, incorporating a decentralized ledger within its proprietary centralized platform in a bid to provide unalterability, temporality, and transparency of the order book. The exchange system is fueled by the LGO token, an ERC-20 token based on ethereum used to pay for Order fees and other paid services provided by Legolas. “

