LHT Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $146,039.53 and approximately $16.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006686 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006531 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000130 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000237 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.