Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Shares Up 2%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) shares shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.54. 23,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 454,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGD. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Liberty Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.86 million and a P/E ratio of 110.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.61.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

