LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,081. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

