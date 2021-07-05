LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,081. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

