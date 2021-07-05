LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ LFST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 348,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,081. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
