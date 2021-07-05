LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LFST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 348,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,081. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

