Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.91. 4,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 552% from the average session volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifestyle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.21.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

