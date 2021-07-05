Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.52

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$108.52 and last traded at C$108.52, with a volume of 135013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$106.99.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$101.54.

The company has a market cap of C$14.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

