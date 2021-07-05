Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Bought by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 1.32% of Limoneira worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Limoneira by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Limoneira by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Limoneira by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Limoneira by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Limoneira by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

LMNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northland Securities upgraded Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 7,439 shares of company stock worth $136,820 over the last three months. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $17.52 on Monday. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.84 million, a P/E ratio of -38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.57.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

