Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Linde stock opened at $291.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.44. The stock has a market cap of $151.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $305.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

