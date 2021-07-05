Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,044 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 1.2% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.37% of Linde worth $544,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after buying an additional 271,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after buying an additional 39,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after buying an additional 159,634 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Linde by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after buying an additional 1,089,696 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN opened at $291.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

