Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) shares dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately -98,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1,916% from the average daily volume of 5,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF)

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.

