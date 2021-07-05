LINKA Market Capitalization Tops $2.98 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $236,885.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00054185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.57 or 0.00853393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,728.29 or 0.08012919 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.