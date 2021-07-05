Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 1.14% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCAP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 144.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.