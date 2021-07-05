LiquidApps Price Up 18.8% Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $12.12 million and approximately $10,702.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00098754 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.