Liquidity Network (LQD) Hits Market Capitalization of $479,141.30

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $479,141.30 and $123,759.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00135167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00166324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,034.66 or 0.99812170 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Liquidity Network Coin Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

