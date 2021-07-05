Liquity Hits One Day Volume of $265,913.00 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Liquity has a market cap of $37.36 million and approximately $265,913.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $5.97 or 0.00017537 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,257,154 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

