Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 220.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,763 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $38,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,979,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after acquiring an additional 560,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 409,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $87.29 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.53.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

