Lobstex (LOBS) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $1.60 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,186,622 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

