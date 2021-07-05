Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Avenir Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Avenir Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 4.1% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $47,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $381.49. The stock had a trading volume of 778,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The stock has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.