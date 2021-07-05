Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,792,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 585,790 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.64% of Lockheed Martin worth $662,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT opened at $381.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $384.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

