Loki Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,827.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,212.48 or 0.06540555 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $509.16 or 0.01505193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.75 or 0.00410167 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00160884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.67 or 0.00643488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00426392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.55 or 0.00335664 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

