Loom Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $64.95 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $75.87 million and approximately $64.95 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 45.7% higher against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0759 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00055064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.56 or 0.00923800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.25 or 0.08249964 BTC.

About Loom Network

LOOM is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars.

