Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including CoinMex, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

