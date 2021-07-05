Lotto Trading Down 13.7% This Week (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $37.43 million and approximately $112,736.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lotto has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.06 or 0.00408429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000563 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars.

