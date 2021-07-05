Lotto24 (ETR:LO24) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Lotto24 AG (ETR:LO24) were down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as €444.00 ($522.35) and last traded at €444.00 ($522.35). Approximately 7 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €446.00 ($524.71).

The stock has a market cap of $716.32 million and a PE ratio of 128.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of €429.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30.

About Lotto24 (ETR:LO24)

Lotto24 AG operate as an online provider of state-licensed lottery products in Germany. The company offers its customers the possibility to participate in the lottery products, including Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlÃ¼cksSpirale, lotto clubs, and Keno, Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, and freiheit+.

