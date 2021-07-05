LuaSwap (LUA) Market Capitalization Tops $4.80 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $31,430.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00054132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.56 or 0.00856913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.14 or 0.08014235 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 212,144,551 coins and its circulating supply is 94,891,543 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

