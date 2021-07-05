Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Short Interest Update

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,500 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUB. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Luby’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luby’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Luby’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luby’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Luby’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luby's alerts:

NYSE LUB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,746. Luby’s has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $118.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.