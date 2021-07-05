Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 128.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,657 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lumen Technologies worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

LUMN stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

