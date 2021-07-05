LunchMoney 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,311.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. LunchMoney has a market cap of $247,685.58 and $1,311.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00054166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.94 or 0.00819050 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

LMY is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,099,302 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

