Lunyr (LUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $422,933.08

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. Lunyr has a market cap of $422,933.08 and $6,082.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00055022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00923560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.21 or 0.08248718 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.