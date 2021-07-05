LUXCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,169.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $823,617.34 and $10,169.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,717.51 or 1.00086956 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038554 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $427.08 or 0.01267731 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.97 or 0.00406569 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.00393322 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006061 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004978 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,635,316 coins and its circulating supply is 11,628,083 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

