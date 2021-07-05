Lympo Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Lympo has a market cap of $8.18 million and $182,332.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00054058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.98 or 0.00814705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.72 or 0.07986122 BTC.

Lympo Profile

LYM is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.