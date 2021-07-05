Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.33.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $83.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,359,000 after purchasing an additional 509,754 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $37,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,201,000 after purchasing an additional 334,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $25,855,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,181.2% in the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 188,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

