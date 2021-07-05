Maecenas (ART) Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $316,103.82 and $130.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00055649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.61 or 0.00937025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.44 or 0.08356720 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

ART is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

