Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) is Rubric Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Rubric Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 641,333 shares during the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor makes up approximately 2.9% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 4.25% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $49,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,910,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

MX stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

