MahaDAO Price Reaches $2.20 on Top Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $473,944.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00006512 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00134914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00167810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,696.80 or 0.99940301 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,243 coins. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

