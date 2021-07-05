MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257,200 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of MakeMyTrip worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 25,253.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth about $2,402,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 673,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after buying an additional 33,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 55,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $29.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.42, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. MakeMyTrip’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

