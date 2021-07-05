MANTRA DAO Reaches Market Cap of $32.11 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $32.11 million and $5.74 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 310,511,662 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

