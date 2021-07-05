Marc Charles Henderson Purchases 30,000 Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,434,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,099,868.62.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Marc Charles Henderson purchased 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00.

LAM remained flat at $C$0.53 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,662. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.52 million and a P/E ratio of -18.28. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

