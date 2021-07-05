Marc Charles Henderson Purchases 30,000 Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,434,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,099,868.62.
Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Marc Charles Henderson purchased 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00.
LAM remained flat at $C$0.53 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,662. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.52 million and a P/E ratio of -18.28. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.
About Laramide Resources
Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.
