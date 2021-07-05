Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAKSY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

