Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MQ stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,953. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $32.75.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, purchased 296,296 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

