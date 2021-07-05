Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,221,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,809,000 after acquiring an additional 262,330 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 122,254 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 480,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.31. 32,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,337. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $142.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

