Mask Network (MASK) Price Hits $3.52

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.52 or 0.00010345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $45.15 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.39 or 0.00924011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.08 or 0.08200265 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.