MASQ Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.20 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $185,277.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00139452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00166854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,852.99 or 1.00010645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.40 or 0.00914048 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,910,686 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

