Master Contract Token Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $213,957.70 and approximately $143,180.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,219.86 or 0.06561231 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00161913 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

