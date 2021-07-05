Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 150,015 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 150,015 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of State Street worth $60,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of State Street by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 250,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STT traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $84.30. 2,046,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,516. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

