Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 234,242 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,843,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,242 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.79% of CME Group worth $580,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $213.52. 733,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,200. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.80.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.